Phoenix Suns Legend Dick Van Arsdale Dead at 81

Phoenix Suns legend Dick Van Arsdale -- famously known as the "Original Sun" -- has passed away, the team announced Monday. He was 81 years old.

The Suns shared the heartbreaking news just minutes ago ... saying, "Our thoughts are with his friends and family, including his twin brother and Suns teammate, Tom, during this difficult time."

Van Arsdale was a star for the Indiana Hoosiers from 1962-65 ... earning All-American honors alongside his identical twin, Tom.

Dick was selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 1965 draft ... and played in the Big Apple for three seasons before joining the Suns in the 1968 expansion draft.

In his 12-year career, Arsdale recorded more than 15,000 points, 3,800 rebounds and 3,000 assists ... and was a three-time All-Star. He also received All-Defense and All-Rookie honors.

The Suns retired his No. 5 jersey in 1977.

After retiring from the NBA, Arsdale became the Suns' general manager and senior vice president of player personnel. He also served as interim head coach when John MacLeod was fired in February 1987 ... and spent time working for the team's broadcasting crew.