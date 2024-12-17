Ex-Orlando Magic G League Player Janis Timma Dead At 32

Former Orlando Magic G League player Janis Timma -- who spent the majority of his pro basketball career overseas -- has died. He was only 32.

According to Russian media, Timma's body was found outside a residential building entrance on Monday ... and the initial cause of death is believed to be suicide.

Timma's passing came on his ex-wife Anna Sedokova's birthday ... and the Ukranian singer addressed the tragedy in an emotional social media post.

Timma earned numerous accolades over the course of his career ... including dunk contest wins, All-Star appearances and league championships.

Most recently, he signed with the Monbus Obradoiro of the Liga ACB league in February.

Timma had his opportunity with the NBA when he suited up for the Magic in the 2021 Summer League. Timma also played for the organization's G League affiliate.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and all that were close to him," the Magic said in a statement.

Several players also paid tribute to Timma after the devastating news, including Luka Doncic and Shareef O'Neal.