Mick Jagger's Ex-Girlfriend Marianne Faithfull Dead at 78

The legendary singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull, who sang alongside and hung out with many famous rockers in the 1960s British Invasion and beyond, has died.

Faithfull sang "As Tears Go By," a hit single written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards the Rolling Stones later recorded themselves -- and was Jagger's girlfriend, which broke up her marriage at the time.

She sang backup on Beatles tracks, and worked with music industry luminaries including Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, PJ Harvey, Dolly Parton, Beck, and more. She was even featured on a Metallica song in 1997.

She also appeared onstage and screen over the years and was a fixture in various fashionable circles spanning decades.

She married and divorced three times ... and is survived by her partner, François Ravard.

BBC News was first to report her passing.

Faithfull was 78. Her cause of death was not released.