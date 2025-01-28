'The Voice' Alum Ryan Whyte Maloney Dead By Suicide at 44

Ryan Whyte Maloney -- famous for appearing on the singing competition show "The Voice" -- is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

Ryan died by suicide Tuesday in Nevada, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, with the official cause of death listed as a gunshot wound to the head.

The night before he died, Ryan posted a video on his Instagram Story appearing to show him in a bar.

In the video, Ryan says ... "Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking."

The singer competed on season six of "The Voice" in 2014 ... performing Journey's song "Lights" in a blind audition to earn a spot on Blake Shelton's team.

Ryan ended up as one of Blake's top 5 finalists, competing in a couple battle rounds ... and he even performed in that season's finale.

On "The Voice," Ryan covered four songs ... Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It," Shinedown's "Second Chance" and Rascal Flatts' "Easy" in addition to the Journey jam.

He was 44.