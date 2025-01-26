DJ Unk's Cause of Death Revealed

DJ Unk's cause of death has been revealed ... the Atlanta rapper died from a heart attack ... TMZ has learned.

Unk's wife, Sherkita Long-Platt tells TMZ he died in his sleep on January 24 after suffering cardiac arrest. She says the family is aware of various rumors going around as to how he died … and she wants people to know the truth. She tells us speculation he died from drugs is not true as he didn't do drugs.

We're told a candlelight vigil is taking place later today in his Atlanta neighborhood.

As we reported ... Sherkita shared the news of his death on Facebook on Friday writing ... "Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER"

He got his start in the late 1990s, eventually forming Southern Style DJs with DJ Montay and DJ Jelly. Unk got signed to Big Oomp Records in 2000.

He had been dealing with unspecified health issues in 2009 which affected his career. He released a couple more singles in the following years.

He was only 43.