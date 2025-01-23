'Retirement House' TikTok Star Reatha Grey Dead at 75

Actress Reatha Grey, famous for her work with the viral comedy group Retirement House, is dead.

Reatha's TikTok group announced her passing this week, though the cause of death is unclear.

Play video content Retirement House Podcast

Retirement House is paying homage to Reatha in social media posts, including a video with footage of her bungee jumping, swimming, and dancing on the show ... all with Frank Sinatra's "My Way" playing in the background.

Another post includes a photo slideshow from Reatha's time with Retirement House ... a group of elderly actors and actresses who make short videos for their millions of followers on TikTok.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The New York Times profiled Retirement House and other "grandfluencers" in a 2022 feature story, with Reatha explaining how her comedy group brought seniors together after lots of elderly folks found themselves isolated during the pandemic.

Play video content TikTok/@retirementhouse

Reatha told the NYT ... "You see so many stories of older people that are not happy, because as you get older, you lose friends, you lose relatives, you don't have people to share your life with. We're actually building shared memories together -- and it's on videotape."

She was 75.