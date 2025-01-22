'Bling Empire' Star Lynn Ban Dead at 51, Weeks After Aspen Skiing Accident

"Bling Empire: New York" star Lynn Ban died weeks after a skiing accident that landed her in the hospital with a brain bleed ... her son announced this morning.

Lynn died unexpectedly after posting about her accident and her subsequent brain surgery several weeks ago. Lynn's son, Sebastian, shared a series of family photos on Instagram, saying he thought her fans would want to know she died Monday.

Lynn starred on the reality TV show, which follows a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in New York City. She was a jewelry designer.

LB posted a pic on Instagram in December showing her head shaved, with stitches in her skull, after a skiing accident she suffered on Christmas Eve in Aspen, Colorado.

"I caught a tip and face planted," she wrote. She said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Lynn went to a hospital for a CAT scan, which revealed a brain bleed, and she underwent an emergency craniotomy. She said she was looking forward to a long road of recovery, and thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for her.

Play video content June 2019 TMZ.com

Lynn is survived by her son, Sebastian, and her husband, Jeff Kain.

She was 51.