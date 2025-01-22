'Bling Empire' Star Lynn Ban Dead at 51, Weeks After Aspen Skiing Accident
"Bling Empire: New York" star Lynn Ban died weeks after a skiing accident that landed her in the hospital with a brain bleed ... her son announced this morning.
Lynn died unexpectedly after posting about her accident and her subsequent brain surgery several weeks ago. Lynn's son, Sebastian, shared a series of family photos on Instagram, saying he thought her fans would want to know she died Monday.
Lynn starred on the reality TV show, which follows a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in New York City. She was a jewelry designer.
LB posted a pic on Instagram in December showing her head shaved, with stitches in her skull, after a skiing accident she suffered on Christmas Eve in Aspen, Colorado.
"I caught a tip and face planted," she wrote. She said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Lynn went to a hospital for a CAT scan, which revealed a brain bleed, and she underwent an emergency craniotomy. She said she was looking forward to a long road of recovery, and thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for her.
Lynn is survived by her son, Sebastian, and her husband, Jeff Kain.
She was 51.
RIP