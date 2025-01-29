Comedian Ken Flores Dead at 28

Comedian Ken Flores has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office -- Flores died on Tuesday, January 28.

His family shared the surprising news on his Instagram account Wednesday, writing ... "It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores." They asked for privacy as they're shocked and devastated by the loss.

Flores' family did not reveal his cause of death.

Fans immediately shared their condolences underneath the announcement, with one fan calling Flores "a bright light" and another saying he was bound to be a star.

The comic recently started his Butterfly Effect Tour ... having last performed in Norcross, Georgia. His tour kicked off on January 10 in Portland, Oregon and was set to run through April, ending in San Diego.

TMZ has reached out to his reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

RIP