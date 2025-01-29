'All My Children' Star Esta TerBlanche's Cause of Death Revealed

Known for 'All My Children'

Soap star Esta TerBlanche's cause of death has been revealed 6 months after her passing ... TMZ has learned the actress died from an intracranial hemorrhage.

A spokesperson for the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner tells TMZ ... Esta's fatal brain bleed was caused due to a blunt force traumatic head injury ... which likely occurred from a ground-level fall.

Because of this finding, the Medical Examiner's office has ruled the late South African actress' death an accident.

We're told Esta, who was best known for playing Gillian Andrassy on the iconic soap "All My Children" in the late '90s and early '00s, was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles-area home in July ... where she was pronounced dead by paramedics who examined her.

Before breaking into Hollywood, Esta famously was crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991 ... before landing her trouble-making princess role on 'ALM.' Other notable credits included "Spin City," "Egoli: Place of Gold," and "The Syndicate."

Esta, who is survived by her ex-husband, André Kock, and goddaughter, Barbie Ashley, was interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, Calif. ... where the likes of Bette Davis, John Ritter, Sandra Dee, Paul Walker, Michael Jackson, among other Hollywood legends are buried.

She was 51 years old.