'Alice' Star Linda Lavin Died of Cardiac Arrest From Lung Cancer

Legendary TV sitcom actress Linda Lavin died of lung cancer and other health issues, TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained Linda's death certificate, which reveals the "Alice" star died after a cardiopulmonary arrest -- which stops blood from pumping into your heart, typically causing the person to fall unconscious -- with lung cancer listed as the underlying cause.

In 2024, Linda was given a bronchoscopy -- a procedure in which a physician looks inside your airways to treat or diagnose a lung condition. Linda was cremated in January at the Los Angeles home of her husband, Steve Bakunas, according to the document.

As we first reported, Linda passed away in L.A. in December. The actress came to Hollywood decades ago, landing her first big role in 1976 as Alice Hyatt on the CBS show “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore."

The sitcom's title was later shortened to "Alice," as Lavin's character -- a widow supporting her son -- went on to become a symbol for all working moms. For this role, Lavin won two Golden Globe awards and was nominated for an Emmy.

Lavin also starred in another popular '70s sitcom, "Barney Miller" -- as well as several Neil Simon Broadway plays, namely “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and “Broadway Bound." She was nominated for six Tony Awards, but only took home the trophy once, for "Broadway Bound."

Lavin was 87.