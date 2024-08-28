Wack100 Claims Irv Gotti Has Suffered a Stroke & Is Now Walking With a Cane

Play video content

Music producer Irv Gotti -- who has worked with the likes of Ja Rule, Ashanti and DMX -- has reportedly suffered a stroke ... hip hop legend Wack100 claims.

The famed talent manager shared the troubling update during a podcast episode Monday, in which Wack claimed he spoke with someone at a stroke recovery center regarding the Murder Inc. co-founder's health ... sharing Irv allegedly suffered a stroke.

A rep for Irv Gotti tells TMZ … “Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Wack said he received images of Irv from recovery, showing one photo where the producer can be seen walking with a cane ... which he referred to as a "walker." Per Wack, this particular image was taken outside of a recovery center ... and added that Irv has "lost a lot weight" amid his alleged health crisis.

He then encouraged fans to "pray for Irv Gotti," who has had his fair share of health issues in recent years ... including an ongoing battle with diabetes.

Irv himself opened up about his health struggles on the "Drink Champs" podcast last year, where he lamented about how his diabetes was "deteriorating" his body.

At the time, Irv said he wasn't consistent with taking his insulin and noted his doctors had encouraged him to change up his diet ... which he was struggling to do.

In addition to his health challenges, Irv has faced some legal trouble ... he was sued last month for sexual assault and rape. The woman, who claims she was in a relationship with Irv between 2020 and 2022, alleged Irv raped her numerous times in Atlanta, Miami, and Saint Martin.