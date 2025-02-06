Kendrick Lamar Arrives At Halftime Presser With 'Not Like Us' Blaring Over Speakers

Play video content Apple Music

If ya needed any more indication Kendrick Lamar will perform "Not Like Us" on the world's biggest stage, the Super Bowl LIX halftime performer walked out to his pre-show presser with the Drake diss instrumental booming from the speakers.

The Compton MC had a sit-down with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis on Thursday ahead of Sunday's gig ... and he talked all about his monstrous 2024 and what it meant for his career.

Kendrick also addressed his big night at the Grammys thanks to 'NLU' ... calling it a reflection of the entire rap culture and how it's just as big as any other genre.

While Kendrick also took some questions from kids in the crowd, the presser wasn't opened up to the whole pool of reporters ... and he wasn't asked straight-up if "Not Like Us" was part of his plans.

As we previously reported, K. Dot's team handed over his set list to the NFL and Fox suits on Wednesday ... and while it's set in stone he'll be performing the diss track, the real question is whether the folks at home will get to hear all of it.

Artists with mature-themed songs getting the gig is nothing new -- folks like The Weeknd previously promised to keep it PG for the occasion ... and have stuck to their word.

But what really raises curiosity about Kendrick's show is the fact that his hottest song is at the center of Drizzy's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group ... with lyrics blatantly calling the 6ix God a "certified pedophile."