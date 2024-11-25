Kendrick Lamar 'Squabble Up' Video Highlights L.A. Culture, Announces Compton Event

Kendrick Lamar is rolling full steam ahead with his spotlight-hogging "GNX" album ... on Monday, his long-anticipated "Squabble Up" single dropped in HD!!!

Reuniting with celebrated director Calmatic, the two L.A. natives turn a simple living room into the full-blown California experience they grew up with ... colorful gang life, girlies acting bad and boujee, Latinos livin' up the party and more!!!

In the vein of the Pop-Out Concert, Kendrick also invites the homies from all around the way ... G Perico, RJMrLA, Big Floyd and Johnny El MerroJonkero get it crackin' in the background!!!

If you remember, K. Dot had everyone going crazy when he teased the track at the height of the summer and the final result happened on his impromptu "GNX" album last week.

Kendrick Lamar just announced Compton Christmas Parade on his new music video 'squabble up"🎄

The video also closes with an Easter egg in the holiday stocking -- the Compton Christmas Parade is on the horizon and there's little doubt Dot will be the Grandmaster.