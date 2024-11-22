Kendrick Lamar Surprise Drops New Album 'GNX', Shots at Drake Galore

Kendrick Lamar just disrupted the hip hop game once again for 2024 -- with a surprise release of his new 12-track album "GNX" hot off the presses and straight to the DSPs!!!

On Friday, Kendrick popped out of nowhere, raining on pre-announced albums from artists such as Ice Cube and Blxst ... going lyrically crazy on the opening track "wacced out murals," which many feel is the final nail in Drake's coffin following the 2024 Rap Wars that apexed with "Not Like Us" earning tons of Grammy nominations.

On that same track, he references his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show gig ... and how all his hard work "let Lil Wayne down."

Kendrick also brags about strangling a "goat" on the song "hey now" ... yeah, he's taking his victory laps in strides with this project.

The 2nd track "squabble up" is also revealed to be the record K. Dot was previewing around his Pop-Out & Friends concert this summer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The album cover alludes to the old-school Buick National car Kendrick posts up on the cover art ... but the deeper meaning is sure to be revealed.