Metro Boomin Says Drake Beef Stemmed From Personal Issues, Not Girls

Metro Boomin says his participation against Drake in the 2024 Rap Wars stems from a personal issue with Champagne Papi that left him shaking his head!!!

The super producer was instrumental in the entire battle, literally. Metro crafted the “Like That” beat where Kendrick Lamar initially snapped on Drake … and later led the “BBL Drizzy” movement.

He regrets going on his anti-Drake spree earlier this year but after being called "lame" on "Family Matters," he had to drum up a vocal response, considering the fact he's not a rapper.

Metro set the record straight … "Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that. It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."

He also denied he and Future gave their blood, sweat and energy into making diss albums about Drake, in spite of their “We Don’t Trust You” album titles this year.

"People really think we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, Yo, f**k this dude. What kind of sh*t is that?," Metro asked GQ. "You really think we are going to spend that much time, effort, resources on just trying to get at somebody on an album? Blowing budgets on two albums—going overbudget? That's some serious hate. Neither one of us rock like that."

