NBA Rookie Jared McCain Picks Drake, Playboi Carti, Cash Cobain for '24 Rap MVPs

Philadelphia 76ers' rookie Jared McCain still makes time for social media and Spotify streaming -- and is adding his 2 cents to the All-RapCaviar Teams debate!!!

RapCaviar's editors recruited JM to vote for his 2024 Rapper and Rookie of the Year ... likely a much more fun task than Tuesday's team meeting where the 76ers argued about being last place in the Eastern Conference!!!

Arguments are flying left and right over the selections ... Drake is Spotify's top rapper in terms of streams but was only selected to the 3rd Team, and the 2024 Rap Wars were an undeniable factor!!!

Jared selected Playboi Carti as his MVP and Cash Cobain as his ROY -- even going as far as to compare Cash to Caitlin Clark for his breakout performance pioneering the sexy drill movement early this year.

The last time we spoke to Cash, he was swatting off internet trolls teasing him after his J. Cole collab "Grippy" went flat, so consider this a big win for the NYC rapper's bragging rights.

Playboi Carti has recently topped a list of rappers in their 20s and is also inspiring Logic's new career chapter, so McCain is spot-on for his target demo.