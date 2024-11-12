Drake and Chris Brown Go Diamond With Monster Collab 'No Guidance'

Drake and Chris Brown squashing their beef back in the day has resulted in a shiny new accolade -- a Diamond-certified plaque for their "No Guidance" duet!!!

Tuesday, Breezy was showered with several new certifications from the Recording Industry of America, with the 10 million sold from his 2019 Drake duet being the biggest.

Chris celebrated the win by echoing his mantra as of late -- keeping his head down and remaining humble!!!

The plaque rings of Diamond but in all actuality, they sold 11 million units so far.

It took a mountain of humility for Breezy and Drake to even record the track ... their in-fighting over dating Rihanna and bar fight involving flying bottles back in 2012 took years of mediation behind the scenes!!!

The song was featured on Breezy's "Indigo" album and featured both Chris and Drake playfully roasting each other with a dance battle in the music video directed by acclaimed director Chris Robinson.