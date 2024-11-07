Kings Owner Rocks Kendrick Lamar Shirt At Raptors Game After Drake's DeRozan Diss

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is making it known he's got DeMar DeRozan's back amid the hooper's feud with Drake ... rocking a Kendrick Lamar shirt courtside when the Raptors came to town!

Cameras spotted the 67-year-old wearing a tee that said "They Not Like Us" for Wednesday's contest at the Golden One Center in Sacramento -- a clear message to the Toronto-based rapper after comments he made on Saturday's broadcast.

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside wearing a "they not like us" t-shirt against Drake's Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/2lOaliKEmH — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) November 7, 2024 @MattGeorgeSAC

The beef was ignited after Drake was asked if the Raptors should retire DeRozan's jersey -- after having spent nine seasons in the Six.

The 38-year-old said if they ever did, he would personally take the banner down himself. Later in the game, he appeared to call DeRozan a "p****."

While DeRozan didn't believe his appearance in the "Not Like Us" video was that big of a deal -- saying it was more for visuals -- it's clear the 6ix God didn't care for his reasoning.

DeRozan did not comment on the shirt ... but with it being his first year with the Kings, we take it the 16-year veteran appreciates the support from ownership.