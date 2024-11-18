Gunna Debuts Adidas Sneakers at ComplexCon After-Party, Still Loyal to YSL Hits

Play video content TMZ.com

Gunna headlined adidas Originals' official ComplexCon after-party over the weekend and didn't let being on the outskirts with YSL cloud his vision ... he's HIM all along, remember???

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Gunna performing at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas on November 16, which doubled as a launch party for the new Adizero Aruku sneakers.

Gunna banged out his solidified hits such as "Hot," "Pushin P" and the Diamond-selling "Drip Too Hard," intertwined with his newer comeback tracks.

The crowd couldn't get enough. It was definitely "Wun Of Dem Nights," just like his tour promises.

Mustard cut out Drakes verse to play Future and Kendrick Lamar Like That at camp flog gnaw😂 pic.twitter.com/wQXaJQZYFH — Dat (@DatDaDatty) November 18, 2024 @DatDaDatty

Not everyone has been on board for Gunna's glow-up ... his collaborators Young Thug, Lil Baby and Future all appear to be staging the next 20v1 coup against him, at least that's what DJ Akademiks is thinking.

Gunna isn't petty -- he didn't have to perform the songs. Just ask DJ Mustard, who just royally trolled Drake in front of the millions watching Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw stream.