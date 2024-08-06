Gunna Performs At Anthony Edwards' Surprise Birthday Party in Paris

Play video content TMZSports.com

Anthony Edwards celebrated his 23rd birthday in epic fashion last night in Paris ... his family, friends and teammates all shocked the superstar baller -- as did Gunna, who gave the party a full-blown performance!!!

Sources connected to the party tell TMZ Hip Hop AE's management team, led by Justin Holland, wanted to do it big for his "Jordan year."

They outsourced to Eva Paris, a private event planner, to curate the experience, and they ran a ruse under the pretense of checking out a spot for a teammate following a team dinner.

Around midnight, Ant was guided inside the venue they handpicked on the Champs-Élysées ... they brought him in, turned off the lights, and everyone shouted "Surprise!!!"

Our sources tell us Gunna is tight with Ant and the team ... and he didn't hesitate to pop up and perform several of his drippy classics. And, Snoop Dogg recently modernized his playlist to grab Ant's attention ... the YSL rapper was the perfect pick!

Gunna's DJ Taurus and Ant's rapper brother, B Different, kept the party rocking ... guests were treated to an open bar flowing with Ace of Spades Champagne, and a specially designed cake modeled after Ant's Adidas AE1 sneakers!