Jon B. Says Gunna and Chloe Bailey Ruined His Sample, Shades Robin Thicke

Jon B. Gunna & Chloe Ruined My Hit With Ratchetness ... Robin Thicke Does A Good 'Me' Though!!!

Jon B. says Gunna and Chloe Bailey not only seriously dropped the ball remaking his classic hit "They Don't Know" ... but he doesn't remember them asking for permission!!!

The veteran singer dropped his sultry smash single back in 1998 and claimed on the "Can We Talk RnB? Podcast" that the song gets sampled every year.

Jon then directed his attention to Robin Thicke's latest song -- which he says uses his secret sauce!!!

Robin collaborated with up-and-coming singer Lizzen back in April for her "Why (Remix)" ... and Jon says his ears don't lie and he hears the same guitar lick from "They Don't Know."

Jon gave RT a little nudge to remind him who the architect was ... but was far less forgiving to Gunna and Chloe.

Gunna and Chloe had a short-lived romance in 2022 before Gunna was swept up in the YSL RICO case in Georgia ... and their duet "You & Me" is basically the only reminder.

Jon didn't mince his words and called Gunna and Chloe's version a "ratchet record" he wishes never existed.

He also claims Gunna didn't clear the song properly ... so there will be some straightening out going down soon enough!!!

