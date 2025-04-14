Kendrick Lamar's 'Luther' Keeps Drake's 'Nokia' From No. 1 After Heavy Push

Drake will have to wait another week to see if his latest breakout hit will hit No. 1 ... Kendrick Lamar is STILL in his way!!!

On Monday, the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart emerged with Kendrick and SZA's melodic duet "Luther" still stingy with the top spot for its 8th week in a row!!!

Drake's "Nokia" single has been climbing the charts and hit a new peak position of No. 2 ... the traction just wasn't enough to topple "Luther."

We spoke to R&B legend Cheryl Lynn, whose vocals are sampled on "Luther" and she called the success mind-blowing ... and it hasn't slowed down yet!!!

Fans still punch-drunk over last year's beef have been keeping tabs to see if Drake's star power holds up after Kendrick reached new heights by dissing him with "Not Like Us."

Kendrick and SZA released the "Luther" video last Friday -- shot by Drake's former video director, to inflame the beef, which built even more momentum that carried them to the finish line.

