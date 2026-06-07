DaBaby's 2022 Bowling Alley Brawl Case Officially Settled

DaBaby is finally putting the legal fallout from his infamous bowling alley brawl in the rearview ... 'cause the lawsuit tied to the 2022 fight has been settled.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, a notice of settlement was filed Thursday in the case stemming from DaBaby's altercation with ex DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Curiel -- who goes by Brandon Bill$ -- at Corbin Bowl in Los Angeles. The filing states the matter will be dismissed within 45 days.

Play video content 2/9/22 Video: DaBaby and Crew Attack DaniLeigh's Brother at Bowling Alley TMZ.com

The settlement marks the apparent end of a years-long legal saga that began after Brandon sued DaBaby and the bowling alley over injuries he allegedly suffered during the melee.

As TMZ previously reported, the case recently generated fresh headlines when deposition testimony revealed Brandon claimed DaBaby approached him before punches were thrown and said, "I just want to slap you up a bit. I just want to slap you around a little bit." Brandon also alleged DaBaby threw the first punch, while the rapper's side maintained Brandon was the aggressor.

Play video content 2/11/22 Video: DaBaby Claims Self-Defense After Bowling Alley Beatdown TMZ.com

The bad blood dated back to DaBaby's rocky relationship with DaniLeigh, with Brandon publicly criticizing the rapper and the two exchanging words long before they crossed paths at the bowling alley.