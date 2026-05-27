DaBaby’s Alleged Victim Says Rapper Said ‘I Just Want To Slap You Up’

DaBaby’s ex DaniLeigh’s brother testified about what he says the rap star told him before their bowling alley fight ... and it sounds like things were about to get violent ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the transcript for the deposition of DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Curiel -- who goes by Brandon Bill$ -- in which he testified about his version of what transpired prior to the fight, saying he was beefing with DaBaby publicly due to the rapper disrespecting his sister on the internet. He claims DaBaby was “humiliating her” and speaking about his family publicly.

Play video content 2/9/22 Video: DaBaby and Crew Attack DaniLeigh's Brother at Bowling Alley TMZ.com

Brandon said he responded by telling DaBaby it was on when they saw each other in person and says blogs posted about it.

At the bowling alley, Brandon said DaBaby approached him when he was talking to Swae Lee. He said when he looked to his left, he saw DaBaby.

He testified DaBaby said something like “Let me holla at you real quick,” but Brandon said he told DaBaby he was not going over there and that he could come closer to him to talk.

Brandon said DaBaby told him, “I just want to slap you up a bit. I just want to slap you around a little bit.”

Play video content 2/11/22 Video: DaBaby Claims Self-Defense After Bowling Alley Beatdown TMZ.com

During questioning, Brandon said DaBaby then threw the first punch, which led to other people in his entourage jumping him. He claimed a girl grabbed one of his gold chains during the shuffle.

As TMZ first reported, Brandon sued DaBaby over the beatdown at the L.A. bowling alley in 2022. DaBaby’s lawyer argued Brandon was the instigator, not the rapper.