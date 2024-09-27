DaBaby Settles Sucker-Punch Lawsuit From 2020 Music Video Shoot

DaBaby avoided any jail time after a wacky 2020 music video shoot allegedly turned violent -- and now he's officially settled the civil case with the homeowner he was accused of assaulting.

We obtained court docs Friday showing the Diamond-selling rap star and Gary Pagar -- the California man who owned the home of the Stunna 4 Vegas' "Play You Lay" music video shoot location -- reached a global settlement on the entire ordeal.

They're asking the courts to nix all future conference dates so they can ink the final settlement papers and put the whole thing to bed.

We broke the story ... DaBaby and Gary got into a heated dispute over the filming regulations, and things took a turn when Gary started sounding off. Gary claimed he lost a tooth when a fist connected with his jaw.

DaBaby wasted no time putting the case in his rearview mirror. On Friday, he dropped his latest project "How TF Is This A Mixtape?"