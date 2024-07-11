DaBaby Takes Plea Deal to Avoid Jail Time in 'Sucker Punch' Case

DaBaby's taking a plea deal in his 2020 felony battery case ... and we’ve learned the "Rockstar" rapper won't have to do any time for allegedly sucker punching Gary Pagar, the homeowner of a music video shoot location.

DaBaby wasn't in the L.A. County court Thursday, but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery through his lawyer, Blair Berk, and was sentenced to one-year probation, in addition to time served.

DaBaby was also ordered to pay $10k restitution, to stay 100 yards from Pagar, and is forbidden from possessing firearms and deadly weapons during the probation period.

As we previously reported, the North Carolina-bred rapper, Jake Paul and Stunna 4 Vegas were also on location for the "Play U Lay" video ... when Pagar arrived on the scene and a confrontation ensued.

Pagar claims he lost a tooth, and DaBaby claims Pagar used racist language during the confrontation.