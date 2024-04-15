DaBaby Scolds '20v1' YouTuber Over Failed Shoot, Keeps $20K Deposit

Play video content Instagram / @dababy

DaBaby is being accused of pocketing a popular YouTuber's $20k deposit for an appearance on his channel ... a claim the "BOP" rapper isn't denying, but says he's simply collecting the fee to pay for his wasted time!!!

A guy named Michael Wright -- who also goes by Lah Mike -- runs the YouTube series "20 vs. 1," and posted surveillance video of DaBaby supposedly showing up for a skit, only to back out of his obligations while keeping the money.

A verbal dispute with someone in Lah Mike's camp appeared to have taken place over a "fart-sucking" joke, which led to DaBaby waltzing right out the door!!!

Lah Mike claims it's his great-grandmother's dying wish to see him and DaBaby film together, and the deal going south might push her to the grave.

Lah Mike also says DaBaby's deflection put his bank account in dire straights ... a surprising revelation, seeing he's always posted up with rappers at events holding stacks of cash.

DaBaby says he always conducts good business, and claims Lah Mike didn't when he arrived on the scene. He's now urging the influencer to post the footage of DaBaby punking Mike's entire team for not being prepared when he showed up.

DaBaby advised Lah Mike and anyone like him to get a real job and seemed to be really peeved the guy brought his grandmother's name into the story.

As for the $20K, DaBaby coldly informed Lah Mike he was giving $1k each to the 20 women who were hired for the shoot ... just to counter Mike's bum behavior.