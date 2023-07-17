DaBaby Hops In Director's Chair For MoneyBagg Yo's 'F My BM' Music Video

DaBaby's getting behind the camera for a change as the director for MoneyBagg Yo's new music video.

DaBaby's clearly learned a thing or two churning out zany music videos with Reel Goats over the years, and premiered Moneybagg's "F My BM" visual on Monday ... an onslaught against the child support system in 4K!!!

The Memphis rapper followed DaBaby's script and portrayed an unsuspecting cheater who eventually gets dragged into a chaotic courtroom for a battle of the sexes showdown.

The track can be found on Moneybagg's latest "Hard To Love" project and DaBaby's vision totally rips a page outta the book of life ... Moneybagg revealed he had to nip a cheating scandal in the bud with GF Ari Fletcher before getting peace of mind to release the project.