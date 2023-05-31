Moneybagg Yo Reveals How He Won Back Ari Fletcher After Cheating

Play video content IRL Podcast

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are currently celebrating their 4th year as a high-profile couple -- a milestone the Memphis rapper says he almost ruined with his philandering ways!!!

In a clip obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Angie Martinez got Moneybagg to open up about his relationship, a life experience he hadn't had before linking with Ari.

Moneybagg has dodged dozens of cheating accusations, but did admit to slipping up in the past, and hints he went through hell to make things right again.

He told Angie, on her 'IRL Podcast,' Ari not only didn't take the news well -- but the other woman was attempting to give her a play-by-play of the encounter!!!

Angie grilled Moneybagg on whether he was just guilty of being caught, but the "Time Today" rapper says his heart and intentions were pure at the end of the day ... and he was man enough to apologize. He also says Ari has been supportive throughout the entire ordeal.

