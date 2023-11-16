DaBaby Confident He Had Better Verse Than Jay-Z On Kanye's 'Jail'

Jay Knows I Washed Him On Ye's 'Jail' ...

DaBaby thinks he got the best of Jay-Z when they popped up the same track -- and isn't shy about singing his own praises ... even at the expense of one of the rap G.O.A.T.s.

Shannon Sharpe recently had the "Bop" rapper on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast and his take on Lil Yachty's opinion that DaBaby had a better verse than Jay on Kanye West's "Jail" track from his 2021 "Donda" album.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

DaBaby got added to the track last minute along with Marilyn Manson and wholeheartedly agreed with Lil Yachty that his verse was superior to Jay's.

Play video content TMZ.com

He noted that they didn't record at the same time so it wasn't a direct competition and they had no knowledge of each other's verses, but when the final results came in ... DaBaby Did!!!