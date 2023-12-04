DaBaby Quits Drinking After Barfing In Front Of Daughter

Play video content

DaBaby says his days with alcohol are a wrap ... a decision made after he embarrassingly couldn't stop puking in front of his daughter!!!

The Diamond-selling rapper admitted he got too wasted over the weekend and sent a warning to friends, family and any pesky club promoters dangling bottles in his face that his sobriety was serious and there would be serious repercussions to anyone who didn't respect it ... possibly in the form of a concussion!!!

To make matters worse, DaBaby says he still had to pick up his daughter Velour from her mother DaniLeigh while being thrashed ... and the 2-year-old got a front-row view in her car seat of her daddy blowing chunks from the back seat 🙈!!!

While he was at the mercy of his bubble guts, DaBaby says his daughter kept cheering him on by saying "Good job" ... making it the last time he wanted to dial up that loser Earl.

DaBaby then doubled down on trading in his tequila shots for shots to the dome if you offered him a drink.

He's not the only "rockstar" to abandon alcohol lately. Wiz Khalifa revealed last month he was 8 months alcohol-free but is still pro-weed, which he calls "Cali Sober."