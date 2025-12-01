DaBaby Makes Fans Remove Chicago Bulls Jerseys Before Photo-Op

The Chicago Bulls took two L's during the Black Friday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets ... in the actual game and in the fan department, after DaBaby exposed a couple of fair-weather fans as bigger supporters of his than of the team!!!

DaBaby was spotted strolling through Spectrum Center when a female fan asked him to take a pic -- which he happily obliged.

The guys she was with, however, were draped in Chicago Bulls jerseys and DaBaby flat-out refused to flick it up until they stripped them off ... they agreed without blinking.

Jeremih, whose platinum singing chops hail from the Chi, caught wind of the act of betrayal and could only palm his face in disgust. It doesn't look like the dudes were actually Bulls fans ... Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman throwbacks scream fashion more than they do fandom!!!

