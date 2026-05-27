Tom Hardy Accused of Hiding Out in Trailer During 'MobLand' Production

Tom Hardy's alleged trailer habits are becoming the real "MobLand" drama ... with a report claiming the actor repeatedly stayed holed up for hours during filming, causing major frustration behind the scenes.

Hardy allegedly spent long stretches inside his trailer while cameras and cast members waited around during Season 2 production in the UK, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reported delays apparently didn't sit well with producers ... especially with heavyweight co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren also being left waiting on set during filming.

The outlet reports the behind-the-scenes tension has sparked conversations about Hardy's future with the show ... but as TMZ reported, Paramount has yet to officially renew "MobLand" for a third season -- so this might all be moot.

There's apparently still momentum behind another season, though ... with tentative plans for production to begin in September if the show gets picked up.

Hardy also allegedly created friction by trying to tweak dialogue and offer script notes during filming. The reported drama lines up with Hardy's reputation for being a difficult collaborator at times.

Back in 2024, “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller recalled Hardy needing to be "coaxed" out of his trailer during production while discussing the actor's infamous clashes with Charlize Theron.

Patrick Stewart made similar remarks in his 2023 memoir about working with Hardy on "Star Trek: Nemesis" ... describing the actor as withdrawn and largely isolated from the rest of the cast during filming.