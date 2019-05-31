Tom Hardy Reporting for Royal Marine Duty ... Action Figure Style!!!

Tom Hardy Transforms into Royal Marine Action Figure for Charity

Tom Hardy's etching his name in Royal Marine lore as a real life-ish action hero ... all for a great cause.

The 'Dark Knight Rises' villain is now immortalized as a Royal Marine action figure back home in his native Great Britain. The camo-clad doll is being sold to support the REORG Jiu-Jitsu Foundation ... a nonprofit launched in association with The Royal Marines Charity.

Last December, REORG named Hardy its head ambassador ... and he's been working with them to help combat vets improve their physical and mental recovery through jiu-jitsu.

We're told REORG commissioned Green Wolf Gear -- a veteran-owned company -- to make the Hardy dolls figures. We are told they will sell for about $230 each at the Royal Marine's online store ... and all proceeds go to the Royal Marine Charity.

Tom's been down this road before -- his characters from "Venom," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and 'Dark Night' all got the action figure treatment -- but this Marine one has to be way more personal for him.

He's been vocal about practicing jiu-jitsu since at least 2017 and recently got a second stripe on his white belt -- the first in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Also, the Royal Marines made Tom an honorary member and back in 2015 he even trained for a couple of days with the 45 Commando.

So, yeah ... Major Tom reporting for duty!