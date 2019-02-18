'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Henry Golding Addresses James Bond Rumors

'Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding Next James Bond??? 007's Gotta Keep Secrets

EXCLUSIVE

Like any good secret agent, Henry Golding ﻿isn't spilling the beans on his next move ... which, one could speculate, makes him the perfect choice to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

We got the "Crazy Rich Asians" star at LAX, where we asked him about his chances to play 007 in the 26th Bond film. As if his 'CRA' success wasn't enough, the buzz is Henry is on a short list of stars being considered to play the ultimate spy.

When we brought it up ... Henry flashed a huge grin, and then went into coy mode.

As you know ... Daniel is reporting for duty again in "Bond 25," but the race to find a new Bond is wide open -- with Idris Elba and Tom Hardy ﻿joining Henry as some of the best bets.

Read what you will from this, but Henry definitely puts the secret in secret agent.