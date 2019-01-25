Awkwafina 'Tidying Up' is Awesome ... Marie Kondo's My Girl!!!

Awkwafina Says She Joined 'Tidying Up' Craze, Loves Marie Kondo

Awkwafina highly recommends the ways of Marie Kondo if you want to be happier and cleaner ... especially if your place is cluttered with clothes and ... old lotions. Seriously.

We got the "Crazy Rich Asians" star at LAX Thursday ... she told us she's jumped on board the organization train, made popular by the Japanese author's new hit Netflix show, "Tidying Up."

Awkwafina's gone through the method -- even talks to all her clothes now -- and said goodbye to things that no longer bring her joy. She says it's done wonders for her place and her mental space.

Maybe that's why she isn't stressing over her movie getting snubbed by the Oscars ... can't say the same for our camera guy.