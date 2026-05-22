Tom Hardy Not Definitively Done With 'MobLand,' But Situation May Be Moot

But It Might Not Even Matter!!!

There's a report going around that Tom Hardy has been fired from his hit show "MobLand" after clashes with producers ... but TMZ has learned that's not exactly the case.

According to a source with direct knowledge ... while there is a good chance Tom may not return to the Paramount+ series ... the door is not totally shut. We're told the situation is fluid.

According to Puck ... Tom was canned after one too many behind-the-scenes clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser. Butterworth allegedly said it was him or TH ... and Paramount chose Butterworth, says Puck.

Again, we heard the situation is NOT over ... but our source says this might all be moot anyway ... because the show has not been officially picked up for the third season! So, one step at a time, folks!

Since premiering on the streamer last year the London-based crime family drama has been a big success for Paramount+ ... and was renewed for a second season. Hardy plays alongside A-Listers like Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren -- and iconic British babes Joanne Froggatt, Mandeep Dhillon, and Lara Pulver.