Jimmy Kimmel to Appear at Upfronts, Business as Usual Amid Trump Drama

Jimmy Kimmel will once again be appearing at upfronts for Disney's ABC ... just like he's done for the past 20 years, TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources tell us ... Jimmy will be there -- news that would usually make for a ho-hum headline, but with all the drama in which he's been ensnared with President Donald Trump, interest in whether he'd be at the key TV advertising event was piqued.

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It appears that Jimmy being there is status quo -- but of course, his most recent spat with Trump's White House has dominated media coverage -- even though it sure seems to already be dwindling.

As we reported ... the FLOTUS and POTUS demanded ABC fire Kimmel from his late-night show, claiming he'd made a tasteless joke about Trump dying -- insinuating the remark somehow influenced the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect.

Even though Jimmy clarified he was simply making a joke about their age gap -- and not inciting violence -- Trump's administration is already asserting pressure. The FCC has ordered all Disney-owned TV stations to file their broadcast license renewals early.

Bottom line ... as far as upfronts, there's no tea leaves to read -- so just enjoy the presentation.