FCC Will Order Disney-Owned TV Stations to Renew Licenses Early: Report

It seems Brendan Carr was not amused by Jimmy Kimmel's "light roast joke" about Melania Trump last week ... because he's reportedly about to order Disney-owned TV stations to re-up their broadcasting licenses early.

A source with knowledge of the matter tells NBC News the FCC chairman is set to issue the directive Tuesday ... which will force Disney's 8 stations to file their renewals two years ahead of schedule -- noting they weren't due until 2028 at the earliest.

The insider says the "unprecedented" order is sparked by the Melania joke Jimmy made during his show last week.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

ICYMI ... Jimmy aired a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner roast on Thursday, 2 days before the actual event -- since this year's dinner did not have a comedian host, as is tradition -- when he said Melania "had the glow of an expectant widow."

And, as you know, a gunman fired shots in the hotel lobby of the Washington Hilton before rushing toward the WHCD in an alleged assassination attempt Saturday night.

Jimmy clarified Monday night he wasn't inciting violence during his pretend roast bit ... but was instead poking fun at the age gap between Donald Trump and his wife.

Play video content Video: Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Donald and Melania Trump Calling for ABC to Fire Him ABC

Regardless, DT and Melania have called for ABC -- which is owned by Disney -- to sack the comedian from his late-night show.

So, if Brendan Carr does follow through with issuing this order ... there's a chance Disney's stations in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno take that mounting pressure into consideration.