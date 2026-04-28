FCC Will Order Disney-Owned TV Stations to Renew Licenses Early: Report
FCC to Disney-Owned TV Stations Let's See Those Licenses, ABC ... Renewals Up Early After Jimmy's Melania Joke
It seems Brendan Carr was not amused by Jimmy Kimmel's "light roast joke" about Melania Trump last week ... because he's reportedly about to order Disney-owned TV stations to re-up their broadcasting licenses early.
A source with knowledge of the matter tells NBC News the FCC chairman is set to issue the directive Tuesday ... which will force Disney's 8 stations to file their renewals two years ahead of schedule -- noting they weren't due until 2028 at the earliest.
The insider says the "unprecedented" order is sparked by the Melania joke Jimmy made during his show last week.
ICYMI ... Jimmy aired a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner roast on Thursday, 2 days before the actual event -- since this year's dinner did not have a comedian host, as is tradition -- when he said Melania "had the glow of an expectant widow."
And, as you know, a gunman fired shots in the hotel lobby of the Washington Hilton before rushing toward the WHCD in an alleged assassination attempt Saturday night.
Jimmy clarified Monday night he wasn't inciting violence during his pretend roast bit ... but was instead poking fun at the age gap between Donald Trump and his wife.
Regardless, DT and Melania have called for ABC -- which is owned by Disney -- to sack the comedian from his late-night show.
So, if Brendan Carr does follow through with issuing this order ... there's a chance Disney's stations in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno take that mounting pressure into consideration.
Remember, ABC suspended Jimmy last September over the comments he made in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death ... but the network faced such intense backlash that the comedian was back on the air in a matter of days, with a new contract shortly afterward.