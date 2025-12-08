ABC Extends Jimmy Kimmel's Contract After Trump Beef

President Trump makes no secret of the fact he wants Jimmy Kimmel fired ... well, ABC just extended Jimmy's TV deal another year.

Jimmy and ABC signed a contract extension that will keep "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the air through the end of the 2026-2027 TV season ... according to Bloomberg.

The late-night host's current contract was set to expire in May ... but his future with ABC is no longer in doubt.

Jimmy's contract extension comes a couple months after Jimmy was briefly suspended over comments about Charlie Kirk's shooter ... and amid constant criticism from Trump.

Hell, Trump even took shots at Jimmy last night at the Kennedy Center Honors ... and POTUS has often called for Jimmy to be fired.

Jimmy's never backed down from Trump ... when the Prez called him a "talentless bum" in a recent social media post, Jimmy used his TV show to fire back using Trump's own words ... telling him, "Quiet, piggy!"