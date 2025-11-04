Erika Kirk Tells Jesse Watters What She Would Say to Jimmy Kimmel

Play video content FOX News

Erika Kirk hasn't said much about Jimmy Kimmel mentioning her husband Charlie Kirk's killer on his late-night show ... but in a new interview, she told Fox News' Jesse Watters what she would say to the comedian.

As controversial as Jimmy's comments were -- they led to a brief shutdown of the funnyman's late-night TV show and a huge critical backlash -- Erika apparently never considered it a major issue for her.

She said, "If you want to say 'I'm sorry' to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it."

According to Erika, Sinclair Broadcast Group -- the company that owns and operates nearly 40 ABC affiliate stations -- reached out to her asking what they could do to "make it right" after Kimmel's infamous monologue.

Erika says she politely declined an offer to be on the show or seek out an apology, telling her team, "This is not our issue."

As you know ... Jimmy was temporarily suspended from his ABC talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back in September after he went on air and said ... "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Jimmy and the show returned to the air 6 days later.