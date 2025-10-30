Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Suspension, Mocks Trump at Selena Gomez Benefit

Play video content TMZ.com

Jimmy Kimmel left no stone unturned while hosting Selena Gomez’s 3rd annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit ... even joking about his show's brief suspension, and taking a jab at the Trump administration!

Check out the hilarious clip -- Jimmy kicks off his monologue Wednesday night cracking a joke about "Jimmy Kimmel Live" getting put on ice by ABC for a bit ... saying he almost joined OnlyFans during those uncertain times.

Play video content 10/9/25 C-SPAN

Jimmy later throws shade at Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial claim that Tylenol is linked to autism ... noting we can't take the pain reliever anymore to deal with the state of the world.

The comedian even had a little fun at Selena's expense, explaining that he had to host another fundraiser because she lost the Rare Impact Fund to crypto. There's plenty more where that came from ... just check out the clip.

Jokes aside ... Jimmy also praised the "Only Murders in the Building" star for her work to help bring mental health services and education to today's youth and their families, highlighting her 5-year-old fund has already raised $20 million.

Play video content TMZ.com

Selena also thanked guests for their unwavering support for her cause trying to provide access to mental health for anyone who needs it.

Play video content TMZ.com