Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Rips Into ABC for Letting Jimmy Kimmel Back on Air

Donald Trump ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Are a bunch of losers!

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald trump and jimmy kimmel
Getty

President Donald Trump ain't happy that ABC put Jimmy Kimmel back on air ... and let everyone know by ripping into the "fake news" network Tuesday night.

Check out his post on Truth Social -- he says he "can't believe" Jimmy's suspension was lifted, theorizing ... "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there."

The prez goes on to question why ABC would want someone "who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE" back on air.

He further accuses Jimmy of being "another arm" of the Democratic National Committee, and claims that's illegal.

donald trump jimmy fallon sub getty swipe
Getty

DT then threatens to sue ABC and wraps up his rant by calling them "a true bunch of losers."

Trump certainly minced no words ... and we'll have to stay tuned regarding his alleged upcoming legal action against ABC.

jimmy-kimmel-kal-09-23-2025
BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT
YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

As you know, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returned to air Tuesday evening ... and Jimmy made a jab at 47 for wanting to see his fellow Americans crash and burn because he "can't take a joke."

He urged viewers ... "We have to speak out against this bully. He's not stopping. And it's not just comedy. He’s gunning for our journalists, too. He’s suing them, he's bullying them."

Jimmy Kimmel On Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Launch Gallery
On Set With Jimmy! Launch Gallery
Getty

JK also clarified his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder that got him yanked from air, and shared a heartfelt message of solidarity.

Notably, while "Live!" is back to taping, ABC's affiliates owned by Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair will continue to preempt 'Live!' for the time being.

Related articles