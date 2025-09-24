Donald Trump Rips Into ABC for Letting Jimmy Kimmel Back on Air

President Donald Trump ain't happy that ABC put Jimmy Kimmel back on air ... and let everyone know by ripping into the "fake news" network Tuesday night.

Check out his post on Truth Social -- he says he "can't believe" Jimmy's suspension was lifted, theorizing ... "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there."

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 10:35 PM EST 09/23/25



I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his “talent” was never… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 24, 2025 @TrumpDailyPosts

The prez goes on to question why ABC would want someone "who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE" back on air.

He further accuses Jimmy of being "another arm" of the Democratic National Committee, and claims that's illegal.

DT then threatens to sue ABC and wraps up his rant by calling them "a true bunch of losers."

Trump certainly minced no words ... and we'll have to stay tuned regarding his alleged upcoming legal action against ABC.

Play video content YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

As you know, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returned to air Tuesday evening ... and Jimmy made a jab at 47 for wanting to see his fellow Americans crash and burn because he "can't take a joke."

He urged viewers ... "We have to speak out against this bully. He's not stopping. And it's not just comedy. He’s gunning for our journalists, too. He’s suing them, he's bullying them."

JK also clarified his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder that got him yanked from air, and shared a heartfelt message of solidarity.