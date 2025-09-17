Jimmy Kimmel Is on the FCC's Radar for Comments About Charlie Kirk Murder

Play video content The Benny Show

Jimmy Kimmel is in the crosshairs of law enforcement with federal investigators mulling whether to investigate the late-night comedy host for his comments on the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Brendan Carr -- the Federal Communications Commission Chairman -- went on "The Benny Show" podcast Wednesday and said the agency was contemplating launching the probe into Kimmel over his statement that Kirk's alleged killer was a MAGA supporter.

As you know, Tyler Robinson fatally shot Kirk during the Turning Point USA founder's event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday, according to police. State prosecutors charged Robinson with aggravated murder and 6 other felonies and are now seeking the death penalty.

Carr told podcast host Benny Johnson that Kimmel's behavior "appears to be some of the sickest conduct possible." He said the FCC sees certain avenues that can be taken to punish Kimmel -- including a possible suspension for his remark.

But, Carr says he needs to be careful because the FCC "could be called ultimately to be a judge on some of these claims [against Kimmel] that come up."