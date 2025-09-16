Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Seen For First Time Since Arrest

Play video content

Tyler Robinson -- the 22-year-old Utah native charged with murdering conservative pundit Charlie Kirk -- just went in front of a judge for the first time ... and he was stone-faced.

Robinson appeared via video call for his first court hearing Tuesday in Utah ... staring blankly ahead as a judge rattled off the charges against him.

Earlier Tuesday, Robinson was officially charged with aggravated murder ... and prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty. When capital punishment was brought up in court, Robinson simply looked down.

The rest of the hearing mainly featured the judge reading through the charging documents.

Prosecutors previously released a trove of evidence they say proves Robinson was Kirk's killer ... including text messages between Robinson and his roommate/partner, where Robinson confessed to shooting Kirk, said he'd planned the attack days in advance and explained, "I had enough of his hatred."

Robinson turned himself in Thursday night after his parents recognized him in images law enforcement released of a person of interest. Prosecutors say the parents called Robinson and convinced him to return to their home. They reached out to a retired deputy sheriff and got the ball rolling on his surrender.

As we reported, word of Robinson's arrest first broke Friday, when President Donald Trump shared on "Fox & Friends" that a suspect was in custody. Later in the day, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the arrest update, sharing details about the suspect and how he was apprehended after a manhunt.

Authorities have highlighted other pieces of evidence in the aftermath of the shooting ... including recovered bullet casings from the scene, which allegedly had anti-Fascist messages written on them.

Robinson's parents told investigators he'd gotten more political in the past year, becoming "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented." In a text to his partner after the shooting, Robinson said ... "since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga."