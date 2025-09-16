Utah Prosecutor to Seek Death Penalty for Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect, Live Stream

Play video content

UPDATE

11:26 AM PT -- Prosecutors officially slapped alleged Charlie Kirk murderer Tyler Robinson with 7 criminal charges ... including aggravated murder.

Robinson is facing 6 felony charges and one misdemeanor. Prosecutors said during the news conference they intend to seek the death penalty.

The other charges ... felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of tampering with a witness, and a misdemeanor count of violent offense committed in the presence of a child.

Utah law enforcement personnel are set to hold a press conference Tuesday after charges were filed against Tyler Robinson, who is suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk ... officials are expected to give details on each of the counts.

This update comes less than a week after Robinson was apprehended as the main suspect in the conservative pundit's assassination ... he was booked on suspicion of committing 3 crimes in the case, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

Robinson was formally charged Tuesday ... with Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray previously noting that they're in the "very early stages" of the investigation.

Gray noted the preliminary charges would likely reflect Robinson's booking.

As we reported, President Donald Trump announced on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning a suspect had been arrested after a days-long manhunt. Robinson turned himself in Thursday night.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox later confirmed the news in a press conference, where he revealed Robinson was arrested after his father tipped off a family friend about his son's possible involvement in the shooting.

Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, had reportedly gotten more political in recent months ... and had allegedly discussed Kirk's planned Utah Valley University tour stop at a family dinner before the incident.

Robinson is set to make his first court appearance later Tuesday, where he will be informed of the charges and be provided an attorney ... if he hasn't retained one already.