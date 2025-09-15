Accused Charlie Kirk Killer Appeared to Confess in Discord Chat, 'It Was Me'

The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk looks like he confessed to the murder in an online chat ... telling folks "It was me" before surrendering to police.

Tyler Robinson sent a message from his Discord account Thursday, stating ... "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this" ... according to The Washington Post.

Law enforcement arrested Robinson about two hours after the alleged message was sent.

WaPo reports Discord shared a copy of the message to authorities ... and the alleged confession was sent to a "small private group of online friends."

Kirk's alleged killer sounds like he was pretty chatty about the assassination on Discord ... the New York Times previously reported Robinson was chatting with 20 people after the FBI released photos of Kirk's alleged killer, which appear to be the spitting image of Robinson.

