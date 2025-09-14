Protester Arrested After Trampling on Charlie Kirk Memorial, on Video

Play video content X/@MattFinnFNC

Charlie Kirk's memorial outside Turning Point USA in Phoenix was trampled on by a disrespectful protester ... and, cops say he will be booked on multiple charges.

Video of the incident from Sunday was posted to social media by Fox News reporter Matt Finn ... and, it begins with a man stepping on flowers and other tributes laid out for the recently killed conservative commentator.

Another guy in a blue shirt comes up and hurls this protester to the ground ... and a crowd gathers around him before he tries to walk off -- when he's surrounded by what looks like two security guards and a police officer.

The protester is thrown against a wall, and the cop slaps a pair of cuffs on him before the video ends.

The Phoenix Police Department released a statement shortly after the incident ... revealing they've arrested 19-year-old Ryder Corral -- who they say they will book on multiple charges, including criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Kirk was shot to death on the Utah Valley University campus last week during a Q&A with students. Tyler Robinson -- a 22-year-old -- has been arrested and booked on aggravated murder in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors plan to formally charge him on Tuesday.