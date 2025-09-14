Accused Charlie Kirk Killer Chatted Online With People After Murder

The suspected killer of Charlie Kirk was messaging with people over social media after the assassination last week, claiming a lookalike fired the deadly shot, according to a new report.

The New York Times says Tyler Robinson was chatting with 20 individuals online after the FBI released photos of Kirk's alleged killer, which were the spitting image of Robinson.

One person reportedly recognized Robinson, tagging him in a post with the FBI pics and asking where he was at the time of the murder.

Moments later, Robinson responded that it was his doppelganger trying to get him in trouble.

Another person encouraged the others to rat out Robinson to collect the FBI’s $100,000 reward as the manhunt for the killer was in full swing.

Robinson jokingly replied, “Only if I get a cut,” with an avatar of John Arbuckle, a clumsy and nerdy character from the Garfield comic strip.

Then another person referenced Luigi Mangione, saying, “Whatever you do, don’t go to a mcdonalds anytime soon." Last year, Luigi was arrested at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania after he allegedly shot UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson to death in NYC.

Robinson played along, saying he “better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around.”

Tyler then claimed the shooter was from California before pivoting to “trans” writings found on the ammunition, according to the NYT. Robinson also criticized the FBI probe, saying it was all made up by a “dude in the briefing room.”

The FBI says Robinson fired a single bullet into Kirk's neck while the conservative activist was speaking on stage Wednesday in front of a large crowd at Utah Valley University. Kirk was later pronounced dead at a hospital.