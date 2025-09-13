Tyler Robinson Reportedly Living with Trans Partner Before Allegedly Shooting Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter Tyler Robinson was reportedly living with a transgender partner before the attack.

The individual -- who is a male transitioning to a female, according to Fox News correspondent Brooke Singman, who broke the news -- is fully cooperating with the FBI, Singman claimed in a tweet Saturday morning.

She also said the "FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter."

This bombshell comes just over a day after authorities confirmed Robinson had been arrested and was being held without bail on accusations of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm.

Chillingly, Charlie was shot at Utah Valley University Wednesday as he spoke to an audience member who asked him if he knew how many mass shooters in America were transgender.

The question came during the first stop for Charlie's 'American Comeback' college tour.

